Extension releases latest book on municipal government Published 4:12 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

STARKVILLE, Miss. — New and experienced municipal officials have an updated reference resource available through the Mississippi State University Extension Service.

The MSU Extension Center for Government and Community Development, or GCD, published the “Municipal Government in Mississippi, Eighth Edition” in June.

The book aims to enhance local governance, deepen statutory understanding and promote efficient, transparent delivery of government services across Mississippi’s approximately 300 municipalities, said Jason Camp, an Extension instructor with the center who specializes in municipal government.

“This edition is designed to incorporate the most recent changes in the law and introduce the reader to the powers, duties and responsibilities of Mississippi municipalities,” said Camp. “While no book can provide everything there is to know about municipal government, this book provides the building blocks for elected and appointed municipal officials and other interested individuals to form a substantial knowledge base across a range of subjects.”

First published in 1997, the book is regarded as the definitive work on Mississippi municipal government and supported by the Mississippi Municipal League, or MML. It is widely used by elected and appointed state and municipal officials, various professionals who work or consult with municipalities, educators and the public.

More than 25 local government authorities, including legal experts, municipal clerks, finance professionals and experienced MSU Extension specialists, authored and curated the current edition of the book. Funding for publication is provided by MML.

MSU Extension Director Angus Catchot said the center is a vital part of the services Extension is committed to providing Mississippi’s citizens.

“The center provides a variety of services and technical assistance to local government officials, local units of government and associations of local government in their efforts to improve governance at the grassroots and delivery of services to the citizens of Mississippi,” Catchot said. “Our commitment to do whatever we can to improve service delivery by municipal government in our state is as strong as ever. This book is dedicated to that end.”

Two free copies of the book are available to all Mississippi municipalities. A free digital copy is also available to municipalities or any interested individual. To download the digital copy, visit the GCD website at https://gcd.extension.msstate.edu.

MSU is an equal opportunity institution. For disability accommodation or other information, contact Jason Camp at 662-325-3141 or jason.camp@.msstate.edu.