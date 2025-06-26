All I can do is write about it Published 4:08 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

“And Lord, I can’t make any changes, All I can do is write ‘em in a song, Yes, but I can see the concrete slowly creepin’, Lord, take me and mine before that comes.” – Lynyrd Skynyrd, “All I Can Do is Write About It”

At some point on the July day in 2019 when I agreed to write a weekly outdoors column for The Star, I sat down with my writing journal and a strong sense of urgency. I needed to brainstorm a list of ideas for articles.

I needed to come up with at least 52, I reasoned, one for each week of the year. The first would be easy, an introductory article about myself. Now, I needed to generate another 51.

That initial session generated well over a year’s worth of potential article topics. I added to the list as ideas came and, eventually, I stopped numbering the additions. The last numbered entry in my journal is 114.

Most of those original entries have developed into articles over the past five years, however, some have yet to blossom from idea into essay. Such was the case with entry number 12 on the list, until this past Saturday night, that is.

That entry was an idea that came to me while listening to the Lynyrd Skynyrd song “All I Can Do Is Write About It.” The song got me thinking about habitat loss as well as the concept of the “good old days” of hunting, fishing and other outdoor pursuits.

I often ponder just how long we can expect wildlife to survive and thrive with our current rate of habitat loss, which the U.S. Forest Service and U.S.D.A. estimates at 6,000 acres of open space per day. That rate averages out to four acres per minute.

The Skynyrd song has also been top of mind lately with the sale of over 250 million acres of public land back on the table in the proposed Senate budget bill, aka “The Big Beautiful Bill.” Talk about seeing “concrete slowly creepin,’” sell off 250-plus million acres and watch it happen.

Saturday night, as I took in the wonders of the Mississippi Wildlife Heritage Museum in Leland, I came across these words from Theodore Roosevelt:

“Here is your country. Cherish these natural wonders, cherish the natural resources, cherish the history and romance as a sacred heritage, for your children and your children’s children. Do not let selfish men or greedy interests skin your country of its beauty, its riches or its romance.”

T.R. was visionary in his admonition, as I see nothing aside from selfishness and greed in the proposed sale of millions of acres of our public land.

As I walked around the museum viewing photos and memorabilia from bygone days, I began to contemplate the “good old days” of various outdoor pursuits. How do my best days afield both as a young outdoorsman and in the current times compare with those of prior generations?

How did my turkey season this year compare to the seasons of yesteryear? Were there more turkeys? Was the trout fishing better, the deer hunting? Were the wilderness areas wilder? Was the backcountry still, well, backcountry? To quote Merle Haggard, “Are the good times really over for good?”

I’m afraid that without drastic and continued change the answer to all those questions is and will remain “yes.” We’re losing wildlife habitat and degrading the quality of existing wildlife habitat at an alarming rate.

To that end, with respect to those who would sell off our public land, the answer must be a resounding, “NO!” Please contact your senators and representatives today, if you have not done so already.

However, all is not lost as I also want to share some good news, some light to shine against the darkness, if you will. Saturday night at the Mississippi Wildlife Heritage Museum, I came across several signs of hope for the future of our wild outdoors, especially in the younger generations that I encountered.

The museum was hosting a special group of turkey hunters from across the Southeast. The group is known as the Tenth Legion (in honor of Colonel Tom Kelly’s famous book by the same name) and Saturday’s event marked its 24th annual meeting.

As a charter member, I have watched the group grow from a handful of turkey hunters gathered in a friend’s backyard to a group of 100-plus turkey hunting devotees from across the Magnolia State and the Southeastern U.S.

The Legion’s membership ranges in age from teenager to 80-plus and contains, without a doubt, some of the best turkey hunters around. They are also some of the most inspiring, especially when it comes to the future of the sport.

As I talked with two of the newest members of the group, brothers Jonathan and Joseph Patterson, I began to have renewed hope that both the “good old days” and the “good times” are, in fact, not over for good.

Jonathan is owner-operator at Wildlife Habitat Resources by B&P Family Farms, and Joseph serves as director of Natural Resources. The company is “committed to conserving and improving our native forests, wildlife and wildlife habitat.”

Talk with either Patterson brother briefly and you will quickly realize how passionate these young men are about their company’s mission. I left our discussion about implementing and restoring native trees and plants here at the farm excited, energized and with a smile on my face.

I also left with the understanding that we can make a difference in the wild spaces that we love both locally and nationally, both private and public. However, doing so will require work on our part.

Start by contacting your senators and representatives and telling them that our public land is not for sale. Next, plant native trees and plants on your property. Wildlife Habitat Resources can help with that. Contact them at 601-503-0332 or www.wildlifehabitatresources.com.

Until next time, here’s to seeing you out there, making a difference, in our great outdoors.