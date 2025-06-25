Tuesday shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured Published 1:36 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Meridian Police Department is investigating after a late Tuesday shooting left one person dead and two injured.

MPD Acting Capt. Dareall Thompson said officers responded to the 4500 block of 25th Court around midnight to a call of three people being shot. Once on the scene, two victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment and were listed in critical condition, he said. The third victim died at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, Thompson said. MPD’s violent crimes unit came out and processed the scene, gathering physical evidence, he said, and investigators are conducting interviews, talking to witnesses and following up on leads.

Thompson said the investigation is still in its early phases, and there isn’t a lot of information that can be made public just yet. MPD, however, does not believe there is a greater threat to the public.

“We do believe this is an isolated situation,” he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477 or call 769-298-5111.

A separate incident overnight Wednesday at Ochsner Rush Health in which shots were fired is connected to the earlier shooting, Thompson said. The incident involved family or friends of one of the victims who were upset, he said.

A suspect in that shooting was quickly taken into custody at the scene, however they have not been formally charged, Thompson said. Once charges have been filed, MPD will release their identity to the public, he said.