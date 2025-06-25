Meridian to hold annual July 4th Celebration Published 4:11 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Meridian’s Fourth of July celebration promises to delight everyone, Cultural Affairs Director Terrence Davis said, with live music and a spectacular fireworks display over beautiful Bonita Lakes on Friday, July 4. The annual event also includes great food, entertainment and family fun.

“Everyone is invited to wear your red, white, and blue, wave your flags, and celebrate the spirit of July 4th at Bonita Lakes,” Davis said.

Festivities begin when gates open at 3:30 p.m. Food and other vendors will open at 4 p.m. A free shuttle is provided from the Tuesday Morning parking area at Uptown Meridian to the Bonita Lakes main entrance beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The official program starts at 6:30 p.m.

Beginning at 7 p.m., there will be live entertainment by Scott McQuaig, Grayson Culpepper and the JC Experience.

At 9 p.m., a very special version of “America” will play as the fireworks explode over the upper lake, Davis said.

Bonita Lakes will be closed on Thursday, July 3, to prepare for the event.

For more information, call 601-485-1905.