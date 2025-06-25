Local students attend Governor’s School Published 2:49 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

While many area students enjoy a break from classes to play, work or pursue other activities, several Meridian and Lauderdale County students joined a number of their peers at The Mississippi Governor’s School to continue their education.

Founded in 1981 by Gov. William Winter and The Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, The Mississippi Governor’s School is an intensive, two-week program bringing together some of the state’s best students to learn, inspire each other and grow their talents to improve their communities. Open to high school juniors and seniors, the tuition-free school accepts applications each fall for the following spring’s school.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

The program is held on the MUW campus in Columbus, where students live for two weeks while taking part in a mixture of social, recreational, academic and cultural experiences. Those completing the program also receive three hours of college course credit to carry with them into higher education.

Students attending The Mississippi Governor’s School include:

— Marquavious Sillimon, Northeast Lauderdale High School

— Aundriya Neely, Northeast Lauderdale High School

— Ananya Mantri, Northeast Lauderdale High School

— Gina Garrett, Lamar School

— Ryan McDaniel, Lamar School

— Anna Claire Myatt, Lamar School

— Jaden Mosley, Meridian High School

In addition to completing the program, Silimon was the recipient of this year’s “Connections” award, which was given to a student who showed excellence in uniting both people and communities. Lamar’s Garrett was also recognized as she was elected to be a part of the 44th Mississippi Governor’s School Scholar Council by her peers.

For more information about The Mississippi Governor’s School, visit www.muw.edu/education/govschool.