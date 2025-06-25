Heat warning and severe weather threat in Wednesday forecast Published 8:17 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The National Weather Service in Jackson is encouraging residents to be prepared as high temperatures again bring the potential for heat related illness Wednesday, and a marginal severe weather threat moves through the area through Thursday.

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid 90s, the weather service warned, with heat indices reaching 105 to 110 degrees.

“Elevated heat continues today with heat indices around 105-110,” the NWS Jackson said via social media. “It is important to limit outdoor activity and keep hydrated.”

Wednesday’s forecast also brings a marginal chance for severe weather, with the highest risk being during the afternoon and evening. The main threat from any storms will be damaging winds.