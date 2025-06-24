Suspect in fatal shooting arrested Published 3:38 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

A suspect in a fatal shooting Saturday has been taken into custody, Meridian Police Department announced Tuesday.

In a news release, Police Chief Deborah Naylor-Young said officers with MPD’s Criminal Investigative Division, Gang Unit and Special Operations Unit learned Ketwantavius Azurdijour Dean was still in Meridian through their investigation.

“At that time, a plan was formulated to take Dean into custody,” she said.

Dean was arrested at a residence at 1618 29th Ave. and will be charged with murder, Naylor-Young said.

Dean is wanted in connection with a Saturday morning shooting at Burger King, located at 2100 North Frontage Road, that injured one person. That person was taken to the hospital where they later died of their injuries, police said.

The suspect, later identified as Dean, fled the scene in a small, tan-colored sedan, according to law enforcement.

Naylor-Young said MPD is continuing to investigate the case.

“We would like to thank the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, the East Mississippi Drug Task Force, and the Meridian Fire Department for their assistance,” she said.