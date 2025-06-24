One Last Show, One Last Bow: ‘Anastasia’ Marks Susie Johnson’s Final Production Published 8:24 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

This June, the McCain Theater at Meridian Community College will come alive with the breathtaking music and magical storytelling of “Anastasia” presented by the talented teens of MCC’s Stage 2 theater group.

After 15 years leading Stage 2 and more than 30 years serving the arts in Meridian, “Anastasia” will be Susie Johnson’s final production as director. Johnson’s focus has always been directed towards more than just putting on a great show; it has been about building character, creating community and helping every young person feel like they belong.

Johnson’s work goes far beyond the stage. She has led numerous local arts initiatives, served on multiple boards and committees and has been recognized with state and regional awards for her impact on education and the arts.

Set in the years after the Russian Revolution, “Anastasia” follows a brave young woman named Anya who has no memory of her past. Rumors swirl that she might be the long-lost Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov. With the help of two con men looking to cash in on a reward, Anya sets out on a journey from the rubble of St. Petersburg to the glamour of 1920s Paris, hoping to find answers, family, and herself.

It’s a full-circle moment: the story of Anastasia Romanov, a young woman searching for her identity, her family and where she truly belongs, mirrors the journey that many of Ms. Susie’s students have taken under her wing.

Rising junior Cooper Tibbetts, a four-year member of Stage 2, will play Anya.

“Playing Anya is one of the biggest opportunities I’ve been blessed with,” she said. “To me, getting to play her means I get to tell someone else’s story and make other people love the character as much as I do. It’s even more special since Anastasia was a real person, just like me. I get to tell the story of a survivor, and that, to me, means the world, especially since Anya and I are close in age. One of the hardest parts has been stepping into a role that’s so different from what I usually play. At times, it’s been tough to believe that I could be her. But that challenge pushed me. And what’s been even more incredible is the way this experience has built up my confidence. The support and encouragement I’ve received from everyone have meant everything to me. There was this moment when I finally let go and just let the music and the story carry me, and in that moment, I truly became Anya.”

It’s a story of hope and homecoming being brought to life by this dedicated cast and crew of teens who have spent months pouring themselves into every scene, costume and line.

Among them is Cooper Sellers, a senior at West Lauderdale High School, returning for his third year with Stage 2 as the lovable and complex Vlad.

“Vlad’s seen a lot and been through a lot,” Cooper said. “He can go from yelling to joking in the same breath, it’s great!”

Known for past roles in “Guys and Dolls” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Cooper is also a musician involved in his school and church. He says helping guide Anya to Paris and keeping a straight face with “Cooper Cubed” have been highlights.

“We all face different battles,” he said, “but we’ll all find our own Paris soon enough.”

Reappearing is Cooper Ransier, an incoming freshman at Mississippi State University, stepping into the role of Dmitri in his fifth and final Stage 2 production.

“After five incredible years with Stage 2, I truly can’t imagine a more meaningful way to end my time here than stepping into the role of Dmitri. He’s stubborn at first, but once that hard exterior is broken, he’s a fierce and loyal ally,” Ransier said. “One of the best parts of this process has been the people. Whether it’s forming a tight-knit bond with Cooper S. and Cooper T. as our show’s trio, laughing with the ensemble, or learning from our notable directors and staff, this cast is one of the most supportive and talented groups I’ve ever worked with. The friendships we’ve built during rehearsals are the kind that stay with you, and I can’t wait to see that chemistry come alive on stage.”

But what makes Stage 2 special is its heart, and that heart comes straight from Susie Johnson.

It’s fitting that “Anastasia” is Susie’s final show. Just like Anya, so many of her students have found themselves through theater. They’ve learned what it means to work hard, support each other and chase a dream. And for many, Stage 2 has been a second home.

As opening night approaches, there’s an extra layer of emotion in the air. The performances promise to be beautiful, with powerful vocals, stunning visuals and the kind of energy that only comes from young people giving it their all. But beyond the show itself, this production is a heartfelt thank-you from students, families and a community that one remarkable woman has forever shaped.

So, whether you’re a lifelong theatergoer or someone who just wants to be part of something special, come out and see “Anastasia.” Celebrate the students, celebrate Susie, and help give her the standing ovation she deserves.

Stage 2 presents “Anastasia”

McCain Theater, Meridian Community College

Friday, June 27, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 28, at 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 29, at 3 p.m.