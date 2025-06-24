MCC welcomes incoming students at first summer orientation Published 11:44 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Dozens of incoming college students and their families visited the Meridian Community College campus Tuesday for the first of several summer orientation sessions. The session included welcomes by school officials as well as information from leaders in campus financial aid, advising, safety and law enforcement, tutoring and more.

MCC President Tom Hubner said the orientation sessions are a good way for incoming students —and their parents— to get a better grasp on college life, connect with resources and find answers to any questions they may have.

“This is just an opportunity for our students who are going to be matriculating here in the fall to be able to come to campus and get their schedules, meet each other, tour the campus, hear from our faculty and staff and get a real sense of what life is going to be like here at MCC when they get here in the fall,” he said.

Hubner said students were able to tour the campus, eat in the cafeteria and talk with current students about life at MCC. Special break-out sessions for parents were also part of the orientation day to answer any questions they may have and connect them with campus resources as well.

“This is your chance to figure out what you want to be and who you were created to be and so at Meridian Community College we help provide you with the resources and the people who can help you figure that out,” he told students.

Joseph Knight, vice president for Workforce Development at MCC, said the college has a multitude of degree pathways, workforce certifications and job training programs to help students get where they want to go. While some students already know what profession they plan to pursue, many entering college are still trying to figure that out, he said, and MCC has a variety of resources to help students do just that.

“If you don’t know what your major is, and you are undecided, that’s OK,” he said. “We’ve got a place for you, whether it’s in university transfer or in career technical.”

Michael Thompson, vice president for Academic Affairs at MCC, said incoming students will face challenges throughout their academic journies and need some help. When that happens, he said, the college is there to help.

“There are going to be some times over your next two or three years here when things get tough. Classes get tough. Sometimes things outside of class get tough. We encourage you to hang in there because the reward is definitely worth the work,” he said. “If you run into any issues, don’t hesitate to contact someone. The worst thing you can do is not ask for help.”

Also included in the orientation was a campus life fair, where students were able to connect with an array of resources and services on campus, advisor meetings and classroom tours. Students also had the opportunity to get their student ID cards made and pick up parking decals for the fall.

Additional orientation sessions are set for July 17, Aug. 6 and Aug. 15. Students will gather in the McCaine Theater in Ivy-Scaggs Hall.

For more information about orientation, visit meridiancc.edu/orientation.