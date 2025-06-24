Marion, Meridian officials to be sworn in Published 3:13 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Newly elected officials for the town of Marion and city of Meridian will be sworn in during inauguration ceremonies early next week before officially taking office July 1.

In Marion, Mayor Larry Gill, along with aldermen Norman Coleman, Tammy Young, Lou Ann Baylor, Stacy McInnis Blalock and Shante Michelle Hegemon, will be sworn in at an inauguration ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at the Hamas Temple Shrine.

In Meridian, Mayor Percy Bland and council members Elliot Brewer, Dwayne Davis, Tracy Tims, Romande Walker and Dustin Hill will take part in an inauguration ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, June 30, at the Temple Theater.

The new officials won their seats in the June 3 general election and will serve a four-year term in office.