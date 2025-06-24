Brooks named MSDH Agency Medical Director Published 12:56 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Jackson, Miss. — The Mississippi State Department of Health has named Dr. Tami Brooks as Agency Medical Director. In this role, she will provide medical oversight and expertise across all program areas, ensuring that MSDH initiatives are guided by the highest standards of public health and medical care and supporting the mission to promote and protect the health of all Mississippians.

Brooks, a pediatrician for nearly 30 years, began her career as an instructor of pediatrics at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she served on the faculty for 24 years and ascended the ranks to professor. More recently, she practiced pediatrics in Starkville and served as the Medical Director of the Starkville Pediatric Extended Care Facility.

“The Department of Health is fortunate to have Dr. Brooks’s expertise,” said Dr. Dan Edney, MSDH Executive Director and State Health Officer. “Her vast experience that spans public health, state government and private sector healthcare will help elevate the important work we are doing in protecting the health of Mississippians.”

This is not Brooks’s first role at MSDH. She has also served on several MSDH advisory committees: Genetics, Vaccine Coalition, SIDS Coalition, Child Death Review, and Closing the Gap on Infant Mortality Initiative. She has also served in state and national advisory roles, including Medical Director of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid, Chair of State Government Affairs and Advocacy for the American Academy of Pediatrics, and Collaborating Physician for Mercy Delta Health Project. Her numerous honors include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Childhood Immunization Champion Award and the UMMC Sorey Award for Outstanding Teacher in Pediatrics.

“Having spent nearly three decades practicing pediatrics in this state and advocating for children and their families, I understand how important public health and the programs implemented by MSDH are to these families,” Brooks said. “It is an honor and to now be integrally involved with these programs and all that public health encompasses. It is my hope that by creating partnerships with the healthcare community and especially with the communities themselves, we can better tackle the challenges our state faces regarding the health, safety and well-being of its citizens.”

Brooks earned an MD from UMMC, where she also completed her pediatric residency. She earned a BS in Biological Sciences/Education from Mississippi State University.