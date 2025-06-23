Meridian Little Theatre gears up for 93rd season Published 3:22 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

For its 93rd season, Meridian Little Theatre invites its audience home with stories that celebrate love, legacy and the magic of community. From the Land of Oz to the footlights of Vaudeville, there’s truly no place like MLT.

The new season will kick off with “The Wizard of Oz” on Oct. 2-5, followed by the holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol, The Musical” on Dec. 4-7. Thorton Wilder’s “Our Town” ushers in 2026 on Feb. 19-22. Then, straight from Broadway, “Gypsy” concludes the season on April 23-26. Audiences should also mark their calendars for the crowd annual community favorite, murder mystery dinner theatre (not included in membership) on March 19-21, 2026.

Members are encouraged to renew their MLT membership by July 31, to make sure they get their preferred seats. As always, the Linda G. Davidson Ballroom/Patio at the theater is available for hosting weddings, reunions and gatherings of all sorts.

This past week, MLT has been “Shaking up Shakespeare” with the Center Stage Summer Workshop for 6–12-year-olds. This fun, creative camp has been full of crowns, daggers, faeries and lots of drama. Students have learned the fundamentals of theatre as they performed scenes from “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “The Tempest,” and Hamlet.”

Coming right up is MLT’s Teen division Front and Center presenting “Anything Goes” on July 26-27 and Aug. 2-3

Caroline Upchurch, a recent graduate from University Charter School in Livingston, will take on the role of Reno Sweeney is this production.

Upchurch’s dance teacher, Carol Merrill, encouraged her to dance in her first MLT show in 2020, “Newsies.”

“I’ve loved MLT ever since and have been in several of their shows over the years,” she said.

“Ironically a week before I was to go represent Sumter County in the Alabama Distinguished Young Woman’s Program in January, I broke my foot at a friend’s house dancing to some of our ‘Newsies’ dances from MLT. I had to quickly switch gears and change my DYW talent in a week from dancing to singing. I went to two voice lessons with Mrs. Kristen Gunn and then headed to state with a new talent, song and costume.”

“I really believe that unfortunate event was a blessing, as I had to do something new other than dancing. Until this play, I had only ever tried out for the dance ensemble roles, but this time, I auditioned for a singing role. Getting to sing and dance together and portray Reno Sweeney in ‘Anything Goes’ is surreal.”

Diane Freeman, MLT board president, encourages theatre-goers to buy or renew tickets for this season.

“We are really excited about the new stage floor. It’s a big upgrade and makes a huge difference to our performers. It’s built to last and helps us keep the magic alive for every show. We couldn’t have done it without the incredible support from our community. They truly made this possible,” she said.

Call 601-482-6371 for more information or to secure tickets for “Anything Goes” or the new MLT season.