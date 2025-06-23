Low pay, high insurance costs squeeze Mississippi teachers Published 4:55 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

The Roy Howard Community Journalism Center’s “What Is True?” team reviewed a widespread claim that Mississippi public school teachers earn the lowest salaries in the South, particularly after factoring in family health insurance costs.

Our rating: True.

Mississippi ranks last nationally in average teacher pay and falls far behind nearby states like Georgia and Alabama. While the state covers health premiums for the employee alone, teachers must pay the full cost for dependents — up to $926 per month — which can slash take-home pay by more than 20%.

This financial strain has contributed to growing teacher shortages, with nearly 3,000 vacancies reported in 2024. For deeper context, read the full fact-check below:

A widely circulated claim says Mississippi public school teachers earn the lowest salaries in the South, particularly after accounting for family health insurance costs.

A review of national and regional data confirms that the claim is accurate — and the financial impact on educators across the state is significant.

Mississippi ranks last in the nation for average teacher pay. According to the National Education Association, the average Mississippi teacher salary for the 2023-24 school year was $53,704 — the lowest in the country. Despite recent state-approved pay increases, Mississippi still trails neighboring states in average teacher pay:

— Georgia: $67,641.

— Alabama: $61,912.

— Tennessee: $58,630.

— Florida: $58,337.

— Louisiana: $55,911.

Insurance costs also significantly affect the take-home pay of Mississippi teachers who support families. While the state, under its base plan, covers the full premium for the employee alone, teachers pay the full cost of dependent coverage themselves. Monthly premiums can reach up to $926 depending on family size and plan selection, totaling $11,112 annually in pre-tax deductions.

These insurance costs, deducted from paychecks before taxes, reduce a teacher’s gross income by more than 20% in some cases. For example, a teacher earning the state average salary of $53,704 and paying $11,112 annually for family health insurance premiums would see their pre-tax income reduced to approximately $42,592.

Insurance costs for Mississippi teachers with family coverage are also out of step with those in nearby states. In Florida, for example, teachers pay about $700 less per month in family premiums while receiving coverage valued at around $500 more each month than what Mississippi provides, according to Mississippi First, a nonpartisan, nonprofit education policy and advocacy organization.

A 2023 report from the group found about 91% of surveyed teachers said compensation had more impact on their career plans than any other factor. More than half of the nearly 6,500 teachers surveyed said they were “somewhat” or “very likely” to soon leave their Mississippi classroom — with some considering leaving the profession entirely or teaching in another state.

The Mississippi First report, titled “Eyeing the Exit,” concluded financial insecurity is the leading factor driving teachers to consider leaving the classroom. The Mississippi Association of Educators and other advocacy groups have echoed these findings, pointing to low salaries and high insurance costs as key causes of teacher attrition in the state.

The report also notes compensation concerns have contributed to an ongoing teacher shortage within the Magnolia State. According to the state Department of Education, there were nearly 3,000 teacher vacancies at the end of 2024 — up about 190 from the previous year.

The claim that Mississippi teachers earn the lowest salaries in the South, especially when factoring in insurance costs, is true. The data paints a clear picture: the state’s compensation structure leaves many educators with significantly reduced take-home pay, contributing to widespread dissatisfaction and workforce instability in Mississippi’s public education system.

This report was produced by the Roy Howard Community Journalism Center as part of its “What Is True?” fact-checking service. The center’s researchers investigate local claims to help the public separate fact from fiction. To learn more or submit a claim for review, visit rhcjcnews.com/witreq.

This article first appeared on RHCJC and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.