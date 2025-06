GALLERY: State Games Soccer Published 8:40 am Monday, June 23, 2025

1/22 Swipe or click to see more 2/22 Swipe or click to see more 3/22 Swipe or click to see more 4/22 Swipe or click to see more 5/22 Swipe or click to see more 6/22 Swipe or click to see more 7/22 Swipe or click to see more 8/22 Swipe or click to see more 9/22 Swipe or click to see more 10/22 Swipe or click to see more 11/22 Swipe or click to see more 12/22 Swipe or click to see more 13/22 Swipe or click to see more 14/22 Swipe or click to see more 15/22 Swipe or click to see more 16/22 Swipe or click to see more 17/22 Swipe or click to see more 18/22 Swipe or click to see more 19/22 Swipe or click to see more 20/22 Swipe or click to see more 21/22 Swipe or click to see more 22/22 Swipe or click to see more

High school soccer teams from throughout the state battled scorching heat and each other Saturday as the State Games of Mississippi’s 7v7 High School Soccer tournament took place at Northeast Park. Teams from Meridian, West Lauderdale, Laurel, Picayune, Hattiesburg, Moss Point and more competed in the annual event to take home gold, silver or bronze medals and bragging rights for the next year.