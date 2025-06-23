GALLERY: Juneteenth Heritage Festival Brian Cole Classic Published 11:23 am Monday, June 23, 2025

1/24 Swipe or click to see more 2/24 Swipe or click to see more 3/24 Swipe or click to see more 4/24 Swipe or click to see more 5/24 Swipe or click to see more 6/24 Swipe or click to see more 7/24 Swipe or click to see more 8/24 Swipe or click to see more 9/24 Swipe or click to see more 10/24 Swipe or click to see more 11/24 Swipe or click to see more 12/24 Swipe or click to see more 13/24 Swipe or click to see more 14/24 Swipe or click to see more 15/24 Swipe or click to see more 16/24 Swipe or click to see more 17/24 Swipe or click to see more 18/24 Swipe or click to see more 19/24 Swipe or click to see more 20/24 Swipe or click to see more 21/24 Swipe or click to see more 22/24 Swipe or click to see more 23/24 Swipe or click to see more 24/24 Swipe or click to see more

Meridianites capped off the four-day Juneteenth Heritage Festival by paying tribute to one of the city’s greats at the inaugural Brian Cole Baseball Classic.

Cole, a Meridian native, was a standout athlete competing in both baseball and football throughout his time at Meridian High School. Choosing to pursue baseball in college, he was drafted by the New York Mets in 1998.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

Cole was killed in a car accident in 2001 at the age of 22.

Ondray Harris Sr., a friend and former teammate of Cole’s, said the star outfielder’s work ethic and drive to win pushed both himself and those around him to become better players. For today’s youth, he said, that discipline can be a model for success in their own endeavors.

“You can be the Brian Cole of your generation,” he said.

Terrance Davis, director of Cultural Affairs for the city of Meridian, said Cole was also named one of this year’s Juneteenth Heritage Festival Trailblazers, which were honored Thursday at a gospel celebration kicking off the festival at the Temple Theater. It is fitting, he said, to also end the festival with an event recognizing Meridian’s baseball icon.

“We’ve had a beautiful week, beautiful four days, and to start it off talking about Brian and ending it today with the Brian classic is nothing but a blessing,” he said.