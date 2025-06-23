18th annual Reconciliation Celebration set for July 7-13 Published 1:43 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Meridianites are invited to join in bridging political and racial lines in the city as the reconciliation committee hosts the 18th annual Reconciliation Celebration July 7-13.

Started in 2008, the yearly week of events and programming is held to remember and honor the lives lost during a mass shooting at the Lockheed Martin plant in 2003. Six people were killed and more injured before the gunman took his own life.

“To celebrate the memory of the lives lost in the Lockheed tragedy of 2003, we will promote reconciliation in distinctive ways,” the committee said in a news release announcing the upcoming celebration. “We will reach out to those in need and hold events that allow the community to relate across racial lines to create a positive response.”

This year, the reconciliation committee is introducing three new events: the Talented Teen Showcase, the Mental Health Awareness Campaign and the Panda Cup Pickleball Tournament.

The showcase, open to ages 13-18, will highlight the talents of local youth in the areas of music, dance, drama and spoken word. It will be held Tuesday, July 8, at 6:30p.m. at the Frank Cochran Center.

With the Mental Health Awareness Campaign, the reconciliation committee plans to share a mental health awareness video on its Facebook page each day. On Thursday, residents are encouraged to take part in a “Mind Your Steps” Walk of reflection, posting their thoughts on social media with the hashtags #MindYourSteps and #CJMFound.

Lastly, the Panda Cup Pickleball Tournament will be held Saturday, July 12, at Sammie Davidson Complex. Those registered by Friday, June 27, will receive a free t-shirt.

The Reconciliation Celebration will kick off Monday, July 7, with Lemonade Day. A kick-off event is set for 10:30 a.m. at Dumont Plaza. One Wednesday, the Rev. Charlie J. Miller Memorial Service will begin at 11:45 a.m. at First Baptist Church. This year’s speaker will be Sen. Rod Hickman.

The annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is set for 6:45 a.m. at City Hall, with Chris DiGiovanni as guest speaker, and the 18th annual Reconciliation Celebration will conclude at 5:30 p.m. Sunday with the Memorial Motorcycle Parade traveling from Lockheed Martin through downtown Meridian and out to Forest Lawn Cemetery.