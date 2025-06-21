MPD seeks suspect in fatal Saturday shooting Published 6:59 pm Saturday, June 21, 2025

Meridian Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a fatal shooting Saturday at a local fast food restaurant.

Ketwantavius Azurdijour Dean has been identified by Meridian police as a person of interest in the morning shooting in the parking lot of Burger King, located at 2100 North Frontage Road.

Meridian police responded to the scene after reports of a male subject shot at the location. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, MPD said in a news release about the shooting

.

The suspect fled the scene in a small, tan-colored sedan, police said.

Anyone with information about Dean’s whereabouts should call Acting Capt. Dareall Thompson at 601-479-4280.