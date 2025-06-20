MPD makes arrest in child exploitation investigation Published 4:54 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Meridian Police Department on Friday announced the arrest of a Meridian man on a charge of child exploitation following a three-month investigation.

After a search of his home Friday morning, Reginald S. Houston was arrested by MPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit and charged. Houston’s bond is set at $250,000.

“We expect Houston to face more charges, as this case is still under investigation,” MPD Acting Capt. Dareall Thompson said.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Cyber Crime Unit of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office worked with the Meridian Police Department on the case. Thompson said MPD became part of a joint task force with ICAC and the State AG’s CCU in May.

Thompson thanked the Mississippi Homeland Security and the State Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit for their assistance in the case.