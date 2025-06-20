Hybrid physical therapy doctoral program on horizon at MSU-Meridian Published 2:29 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University is continuing to take crucial steps in improving health outcomes in rural Mississippi and beyond after the Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning voted Thursday to approve MSU’s new Doctor of Physical Therapy degree program.

This hybrid program will be the first of its kind in Mississippi to admit applicants from any background who have completed the appropriate prerequisites. The program will utilize online and onsite components to enhance student accessibility to the degree, while addressing projected PT shortages and healthcare needs.

Unlike place-bound DPT curriculums, this innovative academic model at MSU-Meridian will help eliminate geographic and financial barriers for those who want to pursue this degree, with 50% of coursework offered in asynchronous and synchronous formats. The additional 50% involves on-campus, hands-on lab immersion and in-person clinical experiences. The curriculum will be designed by this campus’s School of Health Professions.

“For 53 years, MSU-Meridian has been providing education for non-traditional students—meeting students where they are, while maintaining the high academic standards the university is known for,” said David Buys, associate vice provost for health sciences and interim head of campus. “This PT program is just the next in our long history of innovation in higher education and another example of our more recent commitment to addressing the healthcare needs of this region and the state as a whole.”

Data from the Health Resources and Services Administration recorded in 2024 projects the number of physical therapists in the state will drop from 78% to 65% by 2034 without additional PTs. Further highlighting the potential gap between needed PT services and number of licensed practitioners is the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ projection of a 14% increase in demand for PTs from 2023 to 2033, outpacing the average growth rate for all occupations.

School of Health Professions Dean Lesley Clack, said, “With this growing shortage of physical therapists in Mississippi, particularly in rural areas, the Doctor of Physical Therapy program will be an important addition in Meridian. Through the combination of online and in-person learning, it will allow healthcare professionals to earn the DPT degree without relocating, which is a huge benefit to students and those needing PT care.”

Factors intensifying the state’s need for these services are the aging population, rise in chronic disease rates, demand for post-COVID rehabilitation, and an enhanced emphasis on non-invasive treatments. Mississippi and three surrounding states—Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas—currently offer students residential programs for pursuing a PT doctorate.

The 120-hour curriculum is expected to enroll 250 students in the first five years. Planning and development will begin immediately, with implementation and accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education projected in approximately five to six years.

To learn more about the MSU-Meridian School of Health Professions, visit https://www.meridian.msstate.edu/academics/school-health-professions.