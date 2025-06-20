High temperatures raise heat stress risk heading into new week Published 1:14 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

High temperatures and humidity are raising the risk of heat stress and heat exhaustion this weekend and heading into next week, the National Weather Service in Jackson warned Friday.

Temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees mean taking precautions to avoid heat related issues will be necessary.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

“Dangerous heat stress is expected to continue through next week, with additional heat related headlines likely,” the NWS said via social media. “Fatigue and heat exhaustion are likely, especially with prolonged outdoor activity.“

Residents are encouraged to drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen and take frequent breaks when working or playing outdoors. Wearing loose, light clothing can also help reduce the effects of the heat.

The National Weather Service is encouraging Mississippians to check on relatives and neighbors as temperatures climb and make sure to never leave people or pets in the car.

“Make sure relatives, neighbors and pets have a cool place to stay,” the NWS said. “Don’t forget anyone in a hot car, including children and pets. Heat related illnesses can occur quickly!”