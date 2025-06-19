Local students graduate from Mississippi School for Mathematics & Sciences Published 10:48 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Meridian and Lauderdale County students were among those to receive diplomas as part of the Mississippi School for Mathematics & Sciences class of 2025.

Local students graduating include:

— Kayla Alani Williams of Meridian, who plans to attend Purdue University in the fall.

— Cohen Blake Suttles of Meridian, who plans to attend the University of Mississippi in the fall.

— Elizabeth Jade Brittain of Collinsville, who plans to attend the University of Mississippi in the fall.

— Natalie Paz Gonzalez-Zuniga of Meridian, who plans to attend the University of Mississippi in the fall.

— Cloé Grace Wilkes of Collinsville, who plans to attend Millsaps College in the fall.

MSMS is Mississippi’s nationally recognized residential high school for academically advanced

eleventh and twelfth graders.

This graduating class has accepted more than $11.2 million of

$40.1 million offered in scholarships to attend universities all over Mississippi and the nation.

Founded in 1987, on the campus of the Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, Mississippi, the mission of MSMS is “to enhance the future of Mississippi in the global society by meeting the individual needs of gifted and talented students through providing innovative learning experiences and leadership development in a residential environment.”

Additionally, MSMS is a member of the National Consortium for Secondary STEM schools and was the fourth such school to exist in the nation. For more information, please visit www.themsms.org.