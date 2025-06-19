Frederick Delk named principal of Northwest Middle School Published 9:26 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

The Meridian Public School District announced Thursday the promotion of Frederick Delk to principal of Northwest Middle School. A committed educator and leader, Delk brings a wealth of experience to the role, as well as a personal connection to the district as a proud alumnus of Meridian High School.

Delk has served as assistant principal at Northwest Middle School since January 2024, where he has helped increase academic achievement and student engagement. Before that, he served as assistant principal at Meridian High School from July 2022 to December 2023. His experience also includes key roles in the Aldine Independent School District in Houston, Texas.

Delk holds a master of education in educational leadership from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Mississippi State University.

“Mr. Delk’s leadership is rooted in collaboration and a belief in every student’s potential,” said Amy Carter, superintendent of Meridian Public School District. “As a Meridian High School graduate, his return to serve the students of this community speaks volumes about his dedication to giving back.”

Known for his focus on instructional excellence and school culture, Delk is excited to continue building strong relationships with students, families and staff.

“It’s an honor to lead Northwest Middle School,” he said. “As a product of this community, I know firsthand the impact our schools can have on a student’s future. I’m committed to ensuring every Wildcat has the opportunity to grow, succeed and shine.”