Meridian Main Street wins 2 awards at annual meeting Published 2:27 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Meridian Main Street was recognized for its downtown revitalization success by winning two awards at a recent meeting of The Mississippi Main Street Association.

The annual event honors Main Street directors, board members and volunteers and recognizes the most outstanding downtown revitalization projects and events from designated Main Street communities throughout Mississippi.

“Main Street programs are an essential economic driver in our state, and we honor and celebrate the local and state champions at our annual awards,” said Kelle Barfield, MMSA’s 2025-2026 board president.

Meridian Main Street, along with Penny Kemp, president and CEO of The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience was named this year’s winner of the outstanding creative small event under 5,000 award for The MAX’s annual Sipp & Savor fundraiser. The event blends culinary and cultural experiences into an evening of fun and celebration.

Meridian was also awarded the outstanding adaptive reuse project, along with Cater’s Market owner Jamie Cater, for Cater’s Market Downtown, also called Cater’s at the Museum. Opened in early 2024, the restaurant set up shop in a former bank building along 22nd Avenue in addition to its stores on North Hills Street and in Starkville.

In 2024, Mississippi Main Street’s Designated Communities generated 365 new businesses, 71 business expansions, 878 new jobs, 130 building rehabilitations, and 657 downtown residential units.

In addition, 119 public improvement projects were completed as well as 127 new construction projects in downtown business districts. More than $357 million was invested by the public sector, and more than $299 million was invested by the private sector in 2024, and more than 53,301 volunteer hours were recorded.

Since 1993, MMSA has generated more than $7.2 billion in private and public investment (including more than $2.2 billion in public investment).

MMSA currently has 48 Designated Main Street communities, five Network communities, and 34 Associate members.