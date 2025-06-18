GALLERY: Bulldog Book Bash Published 5:28 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Local children got fired up for reading Wednesday by pep talk professionals as members of the Mississippi State University football team and women’s basketball team joined them for Bulldog Book Bash at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.

The reading rally offered young readers a chance to decorate custom megaphones, wave pom-poms and make posters in support of both reading and the MSU Bulldogs. Athletes took part in the fun, too, making their own crafts, playing games with the children, answering questions and conducting a special story time just for those in attendance.

Wednesday’s program was held as one of a host of summer events planned at the library as it works to encourage summer reading and learning. More events and information about the library can be found at meridianlauderdalecolibrary.com.