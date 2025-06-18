Dine United combines great food with a good cause Published 12:09 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Meridian residents can grab a bite to eat and support a good cause at the same time Thursday as the United Way of East Mississippi brings back its Dine United fundraising campaign.

The campaign partners with local restaurants to offer special hours in which a portion of sales from diners’ meals is donated to the United Way. The organization provides support to 20 partner agencies throughout Lauderdale, Kemper, Clarke and Neshoba counties, along with a number of programs it hosts itself such as Stuff the Bus, the imagination library, an emergency food and shelter program and more.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

Participating restaurants Thursday include:

— The Daily Grind from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— Cater’s Market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— Raising Cane’s from 3-8 p.m.

The next Dine United event is set for Thursday, July 17, with participating restaurants to be announced closer to the date.

For more information about the United Way of East Mississippi, visit uwem.org.