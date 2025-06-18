City leaders celebrate achievements at final council meeting Published 10:25 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Meridian City Council members and city administration celebrated their achievements over the past four years Tuesday at the final City Council meeting of the term.

Council members Joe Norwood Jr., Ty Bell Lindsey and George Thomas, along with Mayor Jimmie Smith, will step down at the end of the month with new leadership taking over July 1. Voters earlier this month elected Tracy Tims, Dustin Hill and Elliot Reed to take over for Norwood, Lindsey and Thomas respectively, as well as former Mayor Percy Bland to resume his role as the city’s chief official.

Ed Skipper, an assistant to the mayor who has served in a variety of roles throughout the city over a career spanning several decades, said the City Council and city administration haven’t always seen eye to eye, but they have all worked to move the city forward.

Skipper said he wants to thank council members, department heads and other city officials for working to accomplish what is best for the city.

Thomas, who is retiring after 40 years on the council, said he has attended more than 950 council meetings over the past four decades, working with a half dozen mayors and more than 30 council members. Each of those people, he said, did what they thought was right and the city has prospered because of it.

“People forget the good things Meridian has going for it,” he said.

With two hospitals, numerous clinics and medical education programs, Meridian is a healthcare hub for East Mississippi and West Alabama, Thomas said. The presence of Naval Air Station Meridian and The Mississippi Air National Guard at Key Field also make the Queen City a key military community as well, he said.

Mississippi State University-Meridian and Meridian Community College also give Meridian the designation of a college town, Thomas said, and while not confirmed, it is likely the fifth largest college town in the state following Oxford, Starkville, Jackson and Hattiesburg.

Meridian is also a cultural destination for many in the surrounding area, as well as thousands of tourists each year. With The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, the MSU Riley Center, The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian, Meridian Museum of Art, Meridian Little Theatre andTemple Theater, to name a few, Thomas said it would be a difficult task to find another town of Meridian’s size that can match its arts and culture offerings.

Recent years have also seen an influx of younger families moving to the Queen City and new businesses opening throughout the community, Thomas said. The city has made significant progress, he said, and looks to continue to grow.

“I think this community is coming a long way,” he said.

Norwood said his four years on the council have been a great experience, and the city has accomplished a lot in such a short time. Thanks are owed both to his fellow council members, as well as the city administration for doing their part in achieving those goals.

“It’s been a successful four years,” he said.

Councilwoman Lindsey said she has come to view other council members and city leaders as family and will miss interacting with them. Although she will not be returning to her council seat for another term, she said her journey in public service is just beginning, and she is committed to continuing on.

“It’s been a great journey into serving this community,” she said.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council members voted to rename the third floor auditorium in City Hall the Dr. George M Thomas Auditorium in honor of Thomas and his years of service. A plaque was installed on the council’s podium to commemorate the act.

In other business, the Meridian City Council voted to accept a bid from Creel Development in the amount of $793,892 for improvements as part of the Main Street Alley Project. The project seeks to overhaul the alleyway between Weidmann’s Restaurant and the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation on 22nd Avenue, turning it into a pedestrian walkway and event space to meet the needs of a growing downtown.

The city’s portion of the project will include relocating underground utilities, upgrading water and sewer lines and installing underground stormwater diversion infrastructure. Meridian Main Street, which is part of the EMBDC, will take care of the above-ground work with a mix of state and federal funds.