City breaks ground on Northeast pickleball courts Published 4:35 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

City officials, community leaders and pickleball enthusiasts met at Northeast Park Wednesday to take part in a groundbreaking ceremony for new pickleball courts.

Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams said he was first approached by local pickleball enthusiasts roughly two years ago about the possibility of adding the courts and has been working toward reaching that goal ever since.

“And from that day forward, I said, ’This has to happen. This has to happen,’” he said.

Meridian previously resurfaced and repurposed several existing tennis ball courts at Sammie Davidson Complex into pickleball courts, but Northeast will be the city’s first public courts on the east side of town, he said.

“This is definitely something the community needs, and we are in the business of recreation, so we wanted to provide an opportunity for the community to be able to recreate and recreate in a good facility,” he said.

Lauderdale County Supervisor J.J. Anders, who represents District 1 including Northeast Park and a tennis enthusiast, said adding more opportunities for recreation is a win for both city and county residents.

“I know I don’t look like it, but I love playing tennis, and it’s a lifelong sport just like pickleball,” he said. “So anything we can do to promote getting outside and being active and quality of life, not only in Lauderdale County but especially in District 1, I’m all behind.”

Beth Barham, president of the Meridian Pickleball Association, said players appreciate the city’s efforts to give them the facilities to play the sport they enjoy. Sammie Davidson gave them public courts to use, and the Northeast courts will expand on those opportunities.

“We just appreciate your hard work,” she said.

While residents will see the dirt pad already prepared, Adams said pickleball players will have to exercise some patience before the courts are ready for use. A design for the project is almost finished, he said, and will need to be advertised for bids for at least a month before a contract can be awarded. It may look like no progress is being made, but the project is moving forward, and the courts will be built.

“It is in the works,” he said.