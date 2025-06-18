Boil water notice in place for Sam’s Club, Crossroads area Published 1:28 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

A boil water notice has been issued Wednesday for a portion of Meridian including Sam’s Club and the Meridian Crossroads shopping center, the city of Meridian announced. The area extends from Interstate 20 to Lake Drive.

Water from the impacted area should be boiled for at least one minute before consuming.

The notice will remain in place until water testing shows the water is safe to drink.