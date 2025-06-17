Renaissance theme sets mood at Thursday’s annual ‘ARTinis at the Museum’ Published 4:27 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Fancy dressing up as a Renaissance artist? Maybe da Vinci, Michelangelo, Raphael, Michelangelo, Botticelli, Donatello or van Eyck?

Perhaps it hasn’t come to mind, but maybe it should since the Meridian Museum of Art’s annual fundraiser, ARTinis at the Museum, is set for 6-8 p.m. Thursday with the theme “Renaissance Fare & Flair.”

“It’s a great opportunity to meet local artists, in addition to supporting the museum,” said Caleb Phillips, director of communications and programs, of the event. “The donations go to providing outreach programs that provide free services to bring art to nursing homes and schools. Last year, we had a huge crowd and made more than $4,000 on the artwork alone during the silent auction.”

That’s money that goes right back into the community.

“We are happy to bring the ARTinis at the Museum to the community,” said Kate Cherry, the museum’s executive director. “It’s such a great event where you can meet up with friends, have fun and purchase great art at a very reasonable price.”

Organizers encourage participants to come dressed as a favorite Renaissance artist to enjoy the silent auction of 8-inch by 8-inch paintings by local artists, the soothing classical musical entertainment, an artist demonstration and the “fabulous food and cocktails provided by local restaurants.“

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” added Phillips. “We’ll have a huge charcuterie board from Fare on Eighth, and live string instruments. And we’ll have specialty featured cocktails created by Kelsey Elizabeth Harris of Weidmann’s. All that, and it’s a chance to celebrate local artists and support the museum.”

Co-chair Chad Vance said on the museum’s website they came up with the theme because they felt that “…Meridian is going through a renaissance period with all these new businesses coming to town and lots of growth. Arts, culture, music, everything.”

Further, fellow co-chair Stacy Howell said on the website she enjoyed last year’s so much that it surprised her. “ …The experience is more than just a fundraiser—it’s an immersive celebration. … I had no idea I was going to enjoy it that much. From the moment you walk in, the stage is set with music, with costumes, with decorations. There was great, incredible food and themed cocktails, and just the people who were here. They were just in a festive spirit.”

Tickets for ARTini’s at the Museum are $25 for museum members and $35 for non-members. Memberships can be purchased at the museum, which offers classes, workshops, rotating exhibits and student displays to ensure Meridian is well represented.

In addition, Phillips added that the museum’s “Rising to the Top” exhibit will soon be placed at Anderson Hospital for the public to enjoy. It features winners of the museum’s recent Threefoot Competition.

For more information, call 601-693-1501 or email meridianmuseum@bellsouth.net.