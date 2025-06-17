Dusty Social Service Club raises $26,000 at 7th annual Make-A-Wish Run Published 6:32 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

The Dusty Social Service Club, an affiliate fund of the Community Foundation of East Mississippi, hosted its 7th annual Make-A-Wish Run on Friday, May 30, at Bonita Lakes Park, raising funds for the wish-making organization. The event featured a 2-mile walk, a 5K run, and a Kids Fun Run, with race timing provided by Time 2 Run.

More than 400 participants came out to support the cause, raising a total of $26,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The funds will go directly toward granting life-changing wishes for children facing critical illnesses.

“Make-A-Wish brings hope and joy to children during some of the most challenging times in their lives,” said Lucy VanVeckhoven, president of the Dusty Social Service Club. “We are incredibly grateful for the community’s support and generosity in making this year’s run a success.”

For more information about the Dusty Social Service Club or to learn how you can support Make-A-Wish, please contact the Community Foundation of East Mississippi at info@cfem.org.