The Salvation Army’s Fisher bids farewell to Meridian Published 2:56 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

As he prepares to take on new challenges in Gadsden, Alabama, The Salvation Army of Meridian Commanding Officer Lt. Roy Fisher is reflecting on the three years he spent in Meridian.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve this incredible community,” he said. “The people of Meridian welcomed me with open arms, and I’ve been continually inspired by their generosity and resilience.”

Under his leadership, The Salvation Army in Meridian introduced the Client Choice Marketplace, which allowed those in need to select their own meats, fruits and vegetables at the organization’s food pantries. Introduced in 2023, the marketplace was organized to give clients more time with case workers as well as give them the dignity of shopping for their own groceries.

While he will transition to Gadsden in the coming weeks, Fisher said he leaves knowing God has a plan for Meridian.

“Leaving is never easy, especially when you’ve been part of something so meaningful,” he said. “But I trust that God has great plans for this community and for the next chapter of my ministry. I am looking forward to my next appointment in Gadsden, and trust that God will guide me there, just as He did here.”

The Salvation Army’s new leadership for the Meridian Corps will be Corps Administrator Sgt. Daniel Noland, and operations will continue without interruption.

Fisher will be transitioning to his new appointment on Sunday, June 22, after preaching his final sermon in Meridian as the commanding officer. Morning worship will begin at 11 a.m. at The Salvation Army, 1115 25th Ave.

For more information, please contact Fisher at 601-483-6156.