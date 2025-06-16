One arrested in weekend arson investigation Published 4:31 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department announced a suspect is in custody Monday in connection with an arson investigation involving a weekend fire.

In a news release, Sheriff Ward Calhoun said firefighters from Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Clarkdale Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Southeast Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to fires at the same mobile home in the 500 block of Johnson Lane in Zero at 11:10 p.m. Friday and again at 9:27 a.m. Saturday. In both instances, first responders were able to put out the flames.

At 12:26 p.m. Sunday, a fire was reported at a different mobile home in the same block of Johnson Lane and fire and rescue personnel from the three departments again responded. Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the call, Calhoun said.

“A witness at the scene reported seeing a white male exit the mobile home shortly before smoke was observed coming from the structure,” he said.

Joshua Mark Davis was arrested Sunday and charged with arson for the Sunday fire, Calhoun said. Davis also had warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and probation violation. He is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility without bond.

Calhoun said an investigation into the previous fires on Friday and Saturday is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the next available grand jury for potential indictment.