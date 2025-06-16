Metro’s Reynolds, Tubby recognized for heroic service Published 3:54 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Two first responders were recognized Monday with a proclamation by the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors for their heroic actions in providing lifesaving care.

Metro Ambulance Paramedic Matthew Reynolds and Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Mushula Tubby were responding to patient with head trauma following a wreck on Interstate 20 on May 10 when their ambulance was struck hard from behind.

Metro Executive Director Kevin Smith said the ambulance was almost at a standstill when it was hit by another vehicle traveling at roughly 70 miles per hour.

Smith said the wreck disabled the ambulance, but neither man paused in doing their jobs.

“After the impact, it probably wasn’t 10 seconds, (Tubby) went down in the ditch where the patient was,” he said. “(Reynolds) come out and went back to the car that impacted them to check on them and then got some more help coming that way because their ambulance was disabled.”

Supervisor Josh Todd, who read the proclamation, said the two men experienced an impact of roughly 5.98 gees, which is the force of gravity. For context, he said, pilots launching jets from air craft carriers experience in the neighborhood of 2-3 gees.

“So, you’re talking about a pretty major impact,” he said.

Todd said Metro staff don’t get much thanks for what they do, but the example shown by Reynolds and Tubby show the dedication and commitment they have for the job.

“That’s putting other people first,” he said. “It’s a selfless job.

“How many thanks do you get a day? I know. I can answer for you. You rarely get any. But for you to go through an incident like that, put yourself aside and go for the original call, that’s bravery.”

Supervisor Kyle Rutledge said he has had some experience working on the side of the interstate through his dad’s wrecker service, and it’s a chaotic environment. To be in that situation and focus on providing medical care requires special dedication, he said.

Smith said both men work hard and are committed to helping others, and while Monday’s proclamation recognized one particular instance, it is just a single example of the work they do each day.