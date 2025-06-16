GALLERY: 11th annual Carter Foundation Day Published 12:40 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

The Meridian High School Lady Wildcats basketball team mans the faceprinting station at the 11th annual Carter Foundation Day Sunday in Meridian. Photos by Thomas Howard

Meridianites enjoyed good food, music and camaraderie Sunday as they celebrated one of the city’s difference makers at the 11th annual Carter Foundation Day. The day marks 11 years since the Carter Foundation began and the lives it has touched since its founding. The foundation works with local youth to help them achieve their goals, stay motivated and be active in the community.