Meridian police announce arrests in recent investigations Published 12:17 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Meridian Police Department announced two suspects have been arrested in connection with recent incidents in the community.

Acting Capt. Dareall Thompson said Ladarious Fowler was arrested and charged with felony fleeing and aggravated assault on a police officer in connection with an incident on Tuesday in the 2500 block of 26th Street. The officer involved responded to a call about a vehicle obstructing the roadway near Highland Park, and, after helping get the vehicle running, attempted to pull it over in a nearby parking lot to check the driver’s ID, he said.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

Instead of stopping, the vehicle took off leading to a vehicle pursuit followed by a foot pursuit before Fowler was finally captured, Thompson said. No bond has been set in the case.

MPD on Thursday also announced the recent arrest of James Dunnigan, who was wanted by local law enforcement on several charges. Thompson said the charges stem from a May 13 incident in which Dunnigan allegedly shot into a vehicle containing a woman with whom he previously had a relationship.

“He’s been harassing this person that he was in a relationship with,” he said.

Based on the information given to police, MPD charged Dunnigan with aggravated domestic violence, shooting into a vehicle and possession of a weapon by a felon, Thompson said, and warrants were issued for his arrest. He was arrested Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia, and extradited back to Meridian where he was formally charged Thursday.

“Once we learned his whereabouts, we contacted that agency and they were able to take him into custody,” Thompson said.

Bond for Dunnigan was set at $150,000.

Anyone in a domestic violence situation should know there are community resources available in Meridian to help them, Thompson said. Both Care Lodge, a nonprofit domestic violence relief agency, and Meridian Police Department are ready to help victims in any way they can, he said.

“We don’t want to get to a situation where somebody’s life is taken,” he said.