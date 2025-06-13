Juneteenth Heritage Festival seeks to bring everyone to the party Published 10:10 am Friday, June 13, 2025

The city of Meridian’s vibrant heritage and freedom celebration of Juneteenth, set to kick off Thursday, centers around music, featuring activities for children, a business expo and a gospel celebration.

“This four-day festival is one meant to allow the community to join together to celebrate,” said Terrance Davis, Meridian’s cultural affairs director. “We can all come together as we honor the accomplishments of African Americans. It’s a chance for the city to engage in remembering the historic day and we want to celebrate everyone with everyone.”

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

Davis said this engagement with the community – along with the community partners – stems from a natural progression of the last 10 years that the city has taken on Juneteenth celebrations.

“We’ve turned it from a one-day event to a four-day festival to bring awareness to the Juneteenth holiday,” he said. “It’s to celebrate the important contributions of African Americans to the world.”

As explained by the White House proclamation, Juneteenth is the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in this country. Celebrated annually on June 19, the name “Juneteenth” is a blend of “June” and “nineteenth,” referring to June 19, 1865, when slaves in Texas received the news that they had been freed.

Davis wants to remind residents that the entire weekend is free, and that’s made possible by the city of Meridian and the event’s sponsors and partners: Magnolia Youth Activity Association in Meridian, The Carter Foundation, Magnolia Beverage, Mitchell Distributing, The Charles Young Foundation, First Mississippi Credit Union, Citizens National Bank, Mississippi Power, The MAXX, Bo Haarala Autoplex and Second Chance Bail Bonding Company.

As an example of how the festival has grown, Davis shared that an event honoring a native son begins this year for the first time.

“What’s new this year is [the city,] with our partners, planned the first “Brian Cole The Best of the Best Baseball Classic,” Davis said.

“I was so honored to have worked with Brian Cole’s parents to create an annual event to remember their son. We look forward to putting this event on each year.”

All proceeds go to the MYAA.

Cole, an outfield professional baseball player and a Meridian native, died in a car accident in 2001 as he was returning to his parents’ home from New York Mets spring training in Florida. Cole, who had been playing for Mets teams in Minor League Baseball, was on the cusp of his breakout into the Major League Baseball arena when he died. He was only 22.

The festival schedule includes the following:

Thursday, June 19: Gospel Celebration/Trailblazer Awards at Temple Theatre, 7 p.m.

Honorees include Joni Creshaw Taylor, Randy Ferino, Brian Cole and Judge Tobey Bartee.

Performers include the B&H Singers, Lillian Lillie, Sharee Smith, Kingdom Sound, Children of Christ, Unityfest Choir, Kajsa Cole and Mrs. Lynn Dixon.

Friday, June 20: Black Business Expo, 6-9 p.m., features business vendors, live music and food trucks in Citizens National Bank Courtyard at The MAX. Entertainers include music by DJ Tech and performances by Vibe’n Line Dance, Latisha Hamilton and friends, and Clovis Wright.

Saturday, June 21: Pickleball Tournament at Sammie Davidson Complex, 7 a.m.-noon; $2,000 cash prize

KidZone at Highland Park, noon-4 p.m.

Juneteenth Concert at City Hall Lawn, 5-10 p.m., with Mz Dria, Derek Smith, JE and Breeze

Fireworks display, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 22: Brian Cole Classic “Best of the Best” tournament at Oil Can Boyd Field in Magnolia, 4-7 p.m.

In other events, MCM-Meridian honors the holiday with a Juneteenth celebration Saturday, June 14, that begins with “Cooking with a Purpose.” This event offers a hands-on cooking demonstration and food tasting with Linda Willis and the C.J. Miller Foundation.

At “Storytime” at 11 a.m., noon and 3 p.m., special guest readers from the Meridian Public School District will read stories in the library.

Put on those dancing shoes for “Let’s Dance!” at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. with N’Spire Walker for high-energy dance sessions that celebrate rhythm, joy and togetherness.

All day in “Wonderbox,” participants can explore two art activities: “Recycled Art,” inspired by artist Tyree Guyton, and “Zinnia Directed Drawing,” inspired by folk artist Clementine Hunter.