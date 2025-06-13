Call prompts police response to Islamic Center Published 3:03 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Reports of an active shooter at the Islamic Center of Mississippi and Alabama are untrue, police say after the initial call prompted a quick response from law enforcement Friday afternoon.

Meridian Police Chief Deborah Naylor-Young said the situation is still be investigated, but police do not believe there is any threat to the community.

“This was more or less a disturbance,” she said.

While it was initially reported people had been shot and stabbed, those reports are not true, Meridian Police Department said.