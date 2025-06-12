United Way, Habitat for Humanity join forces for Day of Action Published 3:02 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Residents of 36th Place no longer have an eyesore in their neighborhood after the United Way of East Mississippi and Habitat for Humanity cleaned the overgrown property Thursday during the annual United Way Day of Action.

The Day of Action is a global effort when all United Way chapters work to make an impact in their communities, said Kym Parnell, executive director for the United Way of East Mississippi.

“It’s where United Way all across the world has selected a day in this month that they are picking a huge project to make a difference in their community,” she said. “We have partnered with Habitat for Humanity to make that difference.”

The 36th Place home was donated to Habitat for Humanity but needs some work before it can be put to use. Parnell said United Way gathered approximately 30 volunteers to help tame the overgrown lot and make repairs to the structure.

Monica Bradley, executive director for Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity said cleaning the property will both help with understanding the full scope of work needed to rehabilitate the home and remove an eyesore from the neighborhood.

“It’s important for Habitat to not only do something in the neighborhood but be a part of that neighborhood,” she said. “With all these hands that are here today, we’re headed that way.”

Parnell said she wants to thank First Mississippi Federal Credit Union and Magnolia Beverage who helped sponsor the local Day of Action, as well as Meridian Coca-Cola for its donation toward the project. Their support helped make the project possible, she said.

“It’s about making a difference in our community,” she said.

Bradley said anyone interested in volunteering for additional Habitat for Humanity projects in the area can contact her office at 601-485-4992. Volunteers can also contact United Way of East Mississippi at 601-693-2732 or online at uwem.org.