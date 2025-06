Teams compete in State Games Baseball Published 8:22 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

District 3's Keeton Patton of Grenada leaps to make the catch as he defends first base form District 8's Ayden Demoran of D'Iberville. Photos by Thomas Howard

High school athletes from throughout the state are at Meridian Community College this week as the State Games of Mississippi holds its All Stars baseball championship. Teams from each of the state’s eight districts are completing in pool play to determine who will be named the 2025 All Star Champion.