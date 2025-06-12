Students learn by doing at MPSD’s Camp IGNITE Published 6:35 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Fifth graders at MPSD’s Camp IGNITE built a Rube Goldberg machine utilizing chain reactions to set off a baking soda and vinegar volcano. Photos by Thomas Howard 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Third grade students at MPSD’s Camp IGNITE were tasked with building boats that they could then propel by blowing air into the sails with a straw. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Jewel Jones shows off her product logo at Camp IGNITE’s business class. Students had to create a product, develop a logo, marketing and business plans and pitch their products in a final presentation.

Approximately 50 students from third through eighth grades put their skills to the test this week as they tackled hands-on projects at Meridian Public School District’s Camp IGNITE.

The Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics camp, or STEAM camp, let students take part in a variety of projects aimed at practicing skills learned in school and exposing them to new challenges.

The week-long camp culminated Friday with classes demonstrating their final projects, which included cardboard racetracks for toy cars, breath-propelled boats and even a Rube Goldberg machine.

While this was the first year for the district’s STEAM camp, discussions are already underway about what next year’s camp will include.