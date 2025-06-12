Students learn by doing at MPSD’s Camp IGNITE
Published 6:35 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025
Approximately 50 students from third through eighth grades put their skills to the test this week as they tackled hands-on projects at Meridian Public School District’s Camp IGNITE.
The Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics camp, or STEAM camp, let students take part in a variety of projects aimed at practicing skills learned in school and exposing them to new challenges.
Email newsletter signup
The week-long camp culminated Friday with classes demonstrating their final projects, which included cardboard racetracks for toy cars, breath-propelled boats and even a Rube Goldberg machine.
While this was the first year for the district’s STEAM camp, discussions are already underway about what next year’s camp will include.