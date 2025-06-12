Blankenship joins Meridian Star as publisher Published 4:18 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Robert Blankenship has been named publisher of the Meridian Star, Meridian Magazine, meridianstar.com, and all other affiliated print and digital products.

Blankenship is a 27-year veteran of community journalism, having served in numerous roles as reporter, editor and general manager of multiple publications during his career. Most recently, he served as the regional publisher for the Andalusia Star-News, Brewton Standard and Atmore Advance in south Alabama.

The new publisher began his new role in Meridian on June 4.

“My family and I are very excited to join the Meridian community,” Blankenship said. “In just one week, it is obvious to me that we are joining a dynamic community with a lot to offer any family. We look forward to learning more about our new home and becoming active members within the community.”

After working part-time as a sports writer while attending the University of North Alabama, Blankenship took his first full-time job as a reporter with the Greenville (Ala.) Advocate and was later promoted to managing editor for the Brewton Standard and then the Atmore Advance. He would later serve in various leadership roles in Leeds and Pell City, both in Alabama, and at the Rensselaer Republican in Indiana.

Blankenship and his wife, Melissa, have been married for 27 years and they have two children, Samuel and Emma.

“The Star has a great team of people who share a commitment to providing the best possible newspaper, magazine, and digital services possible. I’m proud and excited to be the newest member of that team,” he said.