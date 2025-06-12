Arrest made in December 2024 homicide Published 12:41 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

A Lauderdale man is facing a murder charge in connection with a December 2024 homicide investigation, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday.

In a news release, Sheriff Ward Calhoun said 28-year-old Ja’Carrius LaShon Gaddis was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Toomsuba resident Alexis Deshanna House.

“On Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at approximately 1:51 p.m., deputies responded to an E-911 call reporting that a female had been shot at a residence in the 4000 block of York Road,” Calhoun said. “Upon arrival, deputies located the female victim lying on the floor inside the home. Once the scene was secured, Metro Ambulance personnel attempted life-saving measures; however, the victim died from a single gunshot wound to the head.”

An “extensive” investigation of evidence, the autopsy report, interviews and more led investigators to Gaddis who had been in a relationship with House prior to her death, Calhoun said.

Bond was set at $250,000, which was posted and Gaddis was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Facility at 9:52 a.m. Thursday morning.

Calhoun said his department will present the case to the next available grand jury for potential indictment.