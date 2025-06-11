Sheriff urges residents to stay vigilant for scams Published 6:43 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Lauderdale County residents have been inundated by scammers, and vigilance is needed to avoid falling victim to the con, Sheriff Ward Calhoun told members of Meridian Rotary Club Wednesday.

Scams can come in emails, text messages and phone calls, have different scripts and sound very convincing, Calhoun said, and law enforcement needs the community’s help to protect those most vulnerable. Using technology, scammers can send messages to tens of thousands of people at once, and even if only a handful are successfully conned, the scammers still make pretty good money, he said.

“This is widespread all across our country. It is a huge problem, and we need to make sure people are educated about this,” he said.

While the details of scams change, the roots are the same, Calhoun said. The scammer is going to create a problem for the person they are calling. Then, they are going to provide a solution, he said.

“And typically that solution has got to do it immediately. I mean right now,” he said. “All that’s there, you don’t have to do anything. It is a scam.”

Calhoun said it’s important for residents to share the word about scam attempts to help educate and protect others who may otherwise fall victim to the scammers’ attempts. A simple precaution, he said, is to not answer calls from unknown numbers. The caller can leave a voicemail, and residents can decide if they need to call back.

“I would also urge you not to talk to these people, especially older folks. Do not talk to these people on the phone,” he said. “Some of them are very, very good at conning people. That’s what they do for a living. Don’t talk to them.”

Education and prevention is needed as local law enforcement doesn’t have many options to help residents recover money lost in scams. Calhoun said federal agencies are really the only ones with the resources needed to take action against scammers, but many of the cases his department comes across are not big enough to pique federal interest.

Scammers know that and have moved to doing more smaller scams instead of the larger paydays that would bring in federal investigators, he said. So long as they fly below the radar, the scammers know it’s unlikely they will be caught.