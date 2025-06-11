Meridian says farewell to longtime City Council member Published 8:59 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Current and former officials, community leaders and constituents joined together Tuesday at The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience to say farewell to longtime Meridian City Councilman George Thomas as he prepares to retire at the end of the month.

Thomas has served on the council for more than 40 years, having first taken office in 1985.

“It’s been fun. I tell people, my first term I was elected by one vote,” he said. “So one vote led to 40 years.”

A vocal supporter of the arts, education and community, Thomas’ tenure oversaw the creation of many of the city’s pillars including the North Hills Street corridor, frontage roads, Mississippi State University-Meridian, the MSU Riley Center, The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, Q.V. Sykes Park and several flood control projects that transformed communities.

City Councilman Dwayne Davis, who was elected to a second term in office earlier this month, said Thomas helped teach him and generations of public officials about Meridian’s government. The knowledge and experience Thomas brings to the council will be sorely missed, he said.

“We’re losing a precious jewel when it comes down to a City Council person who’s been on the team for 40 years,” he said. “That’s a lot of time, a lot of education, a lot of knowhow that’s going out the door.”

Rep. Greg Elliott, who represents state House District 82, said he too learned a lot from Thomas. Just observing Thomas on the council was educational, he said.

“The first thing you taught me was to be brutally honest with your business, and the second thing you taught me was to do it with a smile,” he said.

In a video message, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Meridian has a lot to offer, and Thomas’ efforts on the City Council played a role in making those opportunities available.

“You need only look around the Queen City today to see the tangible impact you’ve had from your decades of leadership,” Reeves said. “From the $10 billion Compass Data Center economic development project to a reinvigorated downtown, special things are happening in Meridian. And you are a big reason why.”

Thomas said he is honored to have been able to serve on the City Council as long as he did, and thanks goes to the voters and his family for supporting him throughout the years. For council members, a supportive family is critical to success, he said.

Meridian made a lot of progress in the four decades Thomas represented Ward 1, and even more steps forward are coming in the future, he said.

“It’s a real honor to have served the folks in Meridian for this many years. We’ve done a lot of good things,” he said. “We’ve got a lot more things in the future that we’re going to see.”

Thomas will officially retire at the end of the term, which is set for June 30. Earlier this month, Ward 1 voters elected Elliott Brewer to step in as their new representative on the City Council. He will take office on July 1.