Courtney named Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi 2025 Published 1:23 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Grace Ann Courtney, a native of Wiggins, is the 2025 Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi. A recent graduate of the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science, she will attend the University of Mississippi this fall as a Stamps Scholar. She plans to major in chemistry as she begins her path toward becoming a plastic surgeon.

Grace Ann’s accomplishments reflect a deep commitment to leadership, service and academic excellence. She attended Magnolia Girls State where she was elected lieutenant governor and received the Most Outstanding Citizen Award. A senator and chairwoman of the Mental Health Committee at MSMS, Grace Ann serves as graphics editor for “The Vision,” the school’s award-winning newspaper, and a member of the Interact Club. She also serves as a member of the Mississippi Department of Education’s Student Advisory Council.

On June 15, Grace Ann will travel to Mobile, Alabama, to join 49 other state representatives to compete for over $100,000 in cash college scholarships. The showcase will take place on June 26-28 at the historic Saenger Theatre. For her talent in the Distinguished Young Women National finals, Grace Ann will perform Claude Debussy’s “Clair de Lune” on piano, showcasing both technical skill and artistic expression.

Grace Ann said she is honored to represent her state on the national stage and is passionate about using her platform to inspire young women across Mississippi to pursue their goals with confidence and compassion.

“I hope I have set a precedent for young people in my small, rural town that they have the ability to compete on the same level for scholarships or opportunities as anyone else around the state. They have the ability to make a positive impact and inspire others, and are not limited by the resources in our humble community.”