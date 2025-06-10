Thank you, Dr. Thomas for your years of public service Published 9:44 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

I raised four beautiful, adorable, self-sufficient, intelligent adult children. After 17 years of marriage, I found myself as a divorced-single parent; labeled as a strict parent. I wanted my kids to grow into people who made smart choices, with productive and self-sufficient livelihoods; happy, and free adults. So, like a mother eagle does her babies, I flew them on my wings and showed them how to fly by my actions. When I knew that they were ready, I let my motherly wing down, and told them to, “fly baby, fly.”

With that being said, this is how I feel about The Dr. George M. Thomas, as he retires and hangs up his No. 1 post.

The Dr. George M. Thomas served the citizens of Meridian, Mississippi, as Ward 1’s Councilman for 40 amazing years. My heart flutters and warms up, as tears fill my eyes in awe of such a commitment of faithfulness to serve others.

God only allotted me a tithe of this time with Dr. Thomas — four years out of 40 years. I was graced with God’s favor to dwell in his presence as what I feel to have been an apprenticeship training. I, Romande Gail Brassfield Walker, chose to dwell on his eagle wings as he soared in his skill as an elected servant.

Dr. Thomas’s Godly character and integrity radiated in the feathers I selected to pull from his wings.

The time has come that he is letting those wings down just enough for me to remember the techniques and skills he showed me in our four years of service together.

He is not done yet, but soaring into a different place called wisdom and peace at home.

To Thee, Dr. George M. Thomas, this little eagle loves and appreciates you so much. I will try my best to “Do no harm, and to Keep the faith,” and I will make sure there are no pauses in our pledge at “one nation under God,” because You, The Dr. George M. Thomas, you are the wind beneath my wings.

That’s why I will always call the third floor of the City Hall auditorium here in Meridian, The Dr. George M. Thomas Auditorium. Period! Because he fluttered his wings of wisdom there for 40 years!

In conclusion: Thank you Dr. Thomas. Thank you Glenda for your strength, and the support you poured into your husband for us.

I am Romande Gail Brassfield Walker, president of the City Council of Meridian, and I approve this message.

Romande Walker represents Ward 4 on the Meridian City Council.