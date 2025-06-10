Earth’s Bounty highlights local producers Published 12:41 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Brilliant, radiant sunshine steamed up the concrete as it shone upon those gathered for Saturday Earth’s Bounty Farmer’s Market at The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience downtown. With the mantra “Local, fresher, better.,” the market “s about supporting local farmers and cottage food industries. Participants enjoyed kids’ activities, live music and special seasonal demonstrations in addition to the ability to purchase locally grown products.