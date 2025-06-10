Ace Hardware announces new 2025 board members Published 2:31 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Ace Hardware Corporation, the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world, announced changes to the company’s Board of Directors following its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 13. Shareholders elected member director David Majure to his first term on the company’s Board of Directors.

“I am honored to welcome David Majure to the Board of Directors at Ace Hardware,” said Steven Burggraf, chairman of the Board. “I am confident that David’s insights and leadership will be a tremendous asset to our organization. David’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter, and we look forward to the valuable contributions he will bring to the board.”

Majure is the president and founder of Southeast Ace, a six store Ace chain located in Mississippi and Alabama, which opened its first Ace Store in Meridian in 2019. Majure previously served as president of Majure Retail Group, which owned and operated a group of Freds Franchise stores and pharmacies throughout the southeast for more than 50 years. He has served on numerous local boards including The East Mississippi Boys & Girls Club, The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, The Lamar School Foundation, Great Southern Bank and Children of Abraham Ministries. Majure currently serves as co-chair of the Alabama Ace Retailer Group. He graduated from the University of Alabama where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management.

“I am humbled and honored to be elected to represent the most helpful, generous, and hardworking retailers on the planet,” said Majure. “I pledge to serve the best interests of my fellow retailers as Ace continues to navigate and innovate to remain the most helpful and trusted resource for its customers.”