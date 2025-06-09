State Games kicks off 34th year with parade, fireworks Published 9:52 am Monday, June 9, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more A young competitor sprays Crazy String as she marches in the parade of athletes with her team Friday in downtown Meridian. Photo by Thomas Howard 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Athletes from Byram march in the parade of athletes Friday in downtown Meridian. Photo by Thomas Howard 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Members of Excel Gymnastics Academy’s team, Prodigy, stand for a photo as they prepare to carry the American flag during the State Games of Mississippi’s parade of athletes Friday in Meridian. Photo by Thomas Howard 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Brighty, a 17-year-old Shire horse, led the parade of athletes Friday during the State Games of Mississippi’s opening ceremonies at City Hall. Photo by Thomas Howard

Hundreds of amateur athletes from throughout the state paraded through downtown Meridian Friday as the State Games of Mississippi kicked off its 34th year with the annual opening ceremonies at City Hall lawn.

The celebration featured the parade of athletes, a fireworks display, an aerial flyover and a skydiver delivering the American flag to open the games.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith welcomed athletes to Meridian ahead of a busy weekend of competition, which included the 5K road race, youth soccer, youth archery and more. Now marking its 34th year, he said, the State Games has grown beyond what anybody expected.

“People said it couldn’t be done, and it’s been done every single year,” he said. “And we welcome you and hope you enjoy the hospitality of the city of Meridian.”

Councilwoman Romande Walker, who serves as president of the Meridian City Council, said the State Games is proof there are exciting things going on in Meridian.

“When someone tells you there’s nothing happening here in Meridian, oh yes it is,” she said. “Every day something great is happening in Meridian.”

Along with the crowds of athletes coming to compete in weekend events, Friday’s opening ceremonies also welcomed a special guest.

Brighty, a 17-year-old Shire horse, led the parade of athletes through downtown Meridian. Shire horses trace their roots back to medieval England where size and strength were highly valued for both combat and transporting goods. Today, they are considered an endangered breed with approximatly 4,000 to 7,000 remaining worldwide.

In a news release, Matthew Davis of Alder Shires in Tennessee, who owns Brighty, said participating in the opening ceremonies helps spread awareness about the breed and further efforts to conserve them.

“The opening ceremonies, along with the extensive media coverage of the event, is an ideal way to reach and teach people statewide about the history and nuances of the Shire Horse,” he said.

For more information about the State Games of Mississippi, upcoming competitions or how to register, visit stategamesofms.org.