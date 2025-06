MPD asks public for help with copper thief ID Published 1:05 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Images provided by Meridian Police Department show a suspect in a recent copper theft at a local business. Submitted photos 2/3 Swipe or click to see more 3/3 Swipe or click to see more

Meridian Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect in connection with copper theft from a Meridian business.

Acting Capt. Dareall Thompson said the suspect was caught on camera stealing the rolled copper.

Anyone with information about the theft or to help police identify the suspect is asked to contact Thompson at 769-298-5111.